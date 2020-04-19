GMAZ gets rare accolades over maize meal distribution program

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe decentralised mealie meal distribution program has received endorsements from various eminent personalities who view it as a timely intervention at the time that the country is grappling to contain the deadly Coronavirus.GMAZ is currently distributing roller meal to local shops as a means of decongesting the CBD and promoting social distancing in accordance with government regulations.South African based radio personality and Hillbrow FM presenter Audrey Ndimande manufactured a social media video asking consumers to practice social distancing in mealie meal queues.Ndimande's efforts were complemented by sungura upcoming sensation Romeo Gasa who made his own video clip asking Zimbabweans to be careful and observe social distancing in mealie meal queues.Ellen Gwaradzimba the Minister of State for Manicaland Province said she was very grateful to GMAZ for the wonderful initiative. The resident Minister spoke on the first day of the roller meal distribution program in Manicaland.Norton firebrand legislator Temba Mliswa also heaped praises on GMAZ for the initiative. The MP told his constituents not to hoard the mealie as there is plenty which will be supplied to the people.Mliswa said, "The only way to curb corruption in mealie meal distribution is to flood the market with the commodity."