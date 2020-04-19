WATCH: Tribute to Zimbabweans in UK who died of Coronavirus

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Microfinance Practitioner and MDC National Council Member Sonny Phiri has posted video footage on social media mourning the passing away of Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom after succumbing to the deadly Coronavirus.Posting on Twitter, Sonny said, "Covid-19 is taking lives of our beloved and is real. May their dear souls rest in peace."The United Kingdom has recorded 148 000 positive cases and 20 319 deaths.At least 29 Zimbabweans living in Britain have died of Covid-19, mostly nurses and other medical staff, according to the Zimbabwean Embassy in London.Watch the video below: