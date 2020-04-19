Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matemadanda mourns the Zimbabwean nurses who have perished in the uk to covid-19

by Dr Masimba Mavaza
15 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean deputy minister of defence who is The National Political Commissar of the ruling ZANU PF party  Honourable comrade  Victor Matemadanda has sent a message of condolence to the families of the Zimbabwean nurses and Zimbabweans who have died during this Corona epidemic. Honourable Matemadanda said following the loss of lives due to a tragic virus which has ravaged the world Zimbabwe has learnt to push and come out victors in such an evil virus. Comrade Matemadanda's message read as follows
"On behalf of our revolutionary party ZANU PF I want to convey our heartfelt condolences to their families,friends and relatives." He further continued to say

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the devastating and emotional loss in a foreign land of our nurses care workers and doctors. At this time of national grief, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe and the revolutionary party ZANU PF join me in conveying our profound sympathy to Your  loss my dear country men. I wish success in the research for a cure to this pandemic. Please also convey our sincere condolences to the members of the bereaved families."

Cde Matemadanda asked the ZANU PF District chairperson cde MASIMBA Tawengwa and General Secretary Cde Xavier Zvavare and all their executives members and all cares in Europe to comfort where possible and assist where possible  On behalf of the party and the nation  the downtrodden the bereaving  and their families. He expressed deep condolences over the passing away of  our heroes in the foreign land. Cde Matemadanda extended sincere condolences to the Zimbabwean nurses and doctors and care workers and those in the different capacity but in the front line and people of The United Kingdom at large.

Comrade Matemadanda said  Zimbabweans are an outstanding people in whatever they do. No other nationality abroad had made remarkable contributions to promoting the friendship and cooperation between Zimbabwe and  the country my they visit. Zimbabweans in most cases have made us proud and indeed we feel the pain of losing our children in the foreign land. Their passing is a huge loss to the Zimbabwean people, and UK has also lost a lot. There is no doubt that the UK side cherishes its brotherly traditional friendship with Zimbabwe, and is willing to work with the Zimbabwean government and people to continue expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation in all areas, and push for the constant development of UK -Zimbabwe comprehensive relations. Cde Matemadanda said" despite that England is groaning under the virus and and are at the receiving end more than us they found in their hearts the need to give Zimbabwe millions of pounds to fight the Corona virus in Zimbabwe.

Cde Matemadanda said the tragic and untimely death of our own in the UK frontline shows the dedication of our people to save lives even if they are not on their country.

Comrade Matemadanda said the whole country mourns the passing of "a great team of health workers fighting a virus far away from home.  They are the towering figures of our time who have left an indelible imprint on the history of health in Zimbabwe and in the UK.

CDE Matemadanda further observes that due to the dedication of the nurses in the UK the virus has been stopped in its tracks. It would have been different if it was not for our dear nurses in the wilderness.

"The entire Zimbabwean Community and I share with the families of the bereaved and the government of UK and people of Zimbabwe the feelings of great loss at this moment of deep sorrow",

The efforts of the departed nurses and those who will die in the coming days is not in vein. I urge all Zimbabweans anywhere in the world please listen to the advise of the authorities where you are. If they say stay at home please stay at home. This virus is real and we want you all to come home safe. Those who have paid by their lives we pray that God will receive you as more heroes. Angels will sing songs of the brave to you as you will enter the pearly gates stepping on the golden streets of heaven. May their souls rest in peace"

Cde Matemadanda thanks the president of Zimbabwe for his dedication in fighting this virus. "I urge the relatives of the departed to take comfort in the fact that our president His Excellency cde Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is ahead in the frontline fighting this pandemic. He will deliver that blow to end the pandemic and to give your death a purpose worthy dying for. May God bless you all and to those in hospitals I wish you more strength to be able to fight this pandemic.   

Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk

Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man behind 5G - Coronavirus conspiracy is a Zimbabwean opposition consultant

59 mins ago | 277 Views

WATCH: Tribute to Zimbabweans in UK who died of Coronavirus

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

GMAZ gets rare accolades over maize meal distribution program

4 hrs ago | 419 Views

Two Prophets and Inyanga arrested for killing Harare woman

5 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Zimbabwe must introduce wealth tax and improve our health sector as Nguwaya donates drugs

5 hrs ago | 956 Views

WATCH: Prophet Muhammad is not bigger than the President, says South African cop

6 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Mnangagwa visits CIO agents injured in wife's fatal convoy crash

6 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Zimbabwean engineers rebuild Boeing 737 plane

7 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Frank Buyanga partners with Zimbabwe Community in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 671 Views

ZANU PF mocks Nelson Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 5613 Views

'South Africa to deport foreigners en masse'

11 hrs ago | 16002 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo tycoon feeds destitute Zimbabweans in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 3462 Views

COVID19 initiative donates to Bulawayo vendors

12 hrs ago | 775 Views

A special tribute to Omalayitsha

13 hrs ago | 3445 Views

Covid-19: More Zimbabwean nurses have died in England than in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2717 Views

MDC councillor charged for insulting Mangagwa after praising Ramaphosa on Whatsapp

14 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Minister Ziyambi must resign: Zapu

14 hrs ago | 1656 Views

ZPP raps Sikhala

14 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Lets stay at home and save our families and front line teams: Mayor

14 hrs ago | 376 Views

7 detectives put on self-isolation

15 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Man hangs self over wife's infidelity

15 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Victoria Falls record decade-high flows

15 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Zacc commissioner staying away from MDC

15 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Aide dies in Mnangagwa accident

15 hrs ago | 1510 Views

COVID-19 testing: Zimbabwe's litmus test

15 hrs ago | 364 Views

Harare's chickens coming home to roost

15 hrs ago | 5379 Views

My arrest was unreasonable: MDC MP

15 hrs ago | 367 Views

'Chamisa's MDC behind UK returning citizens' hotel accommodation demands'

16 hrs ago | 1013 Views

War vets, IIB respond to Bulawayo water crisis

16 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe opposition continues to be plagued by division and confusion

16 hrs ago | 792 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$70 million only to fight Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 512 Views

Govt apologises to deportees

16 hrs ago | 1582 Views

ZBCtv runs out of content

16 hrs ago | 706 Views

BCC implements five-day water shutdown

16 hrs ago | 305 Views

CONFIRMED - Mugabe coup announcer's attacker among UK returnees

16 hrs ago | 2717 Views

Second tests confirm woman died of Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 839 Views

Senior MDC Alliance official's cow stolen

16 hrs ago | 354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days