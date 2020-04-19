Matemadanda mourns the Zimbabwean nurses who have perished in the uk to covid-19

News / National

by Dr Masimba Mavaza

The Zimbabwean deputy minister of defence who is The National Political Commissar of the ruling ZANU PF party Honourable comrade Victor Matemadanda has sent a message of condolence to the families of the Zimbabwean nurses and Zimbabweans who have died during this Corona epidemic. Honourable Matemadanda said following the loss of lives due to a tragic virus which has ravaged the world Zimbabwe has learnt to push and come out victors in such an evil virus. Comrade Matemadanda's message read as follows"On behalf of our revolutionary party ZANU PF I want to convey our heartfelt condolences to their families,friends and relatives." He further continued to say"I am deeply saddened to hear of the devastating and emotional loss in a foreign land of our nurses care workers and doctors. At this time of national grief, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe and the revolutionary party ZANU PF join me in conveying our profound sympathy to Your loss my dear country men. I wish success in the research for a cure to this pandemic. Please also convey our sincere condolences to the members of the bereaved families."Cde Matemadanda asked the ZANU PF District chairperson cde MASIMBA Tawengwa and General Secretary Cde Xavier Zvavare and all their executives members and all cares in Europe to comfort where possible and assist where possible On behalf of the party and the nation the downtrodden the bereaving and their families. He expressed deep condolences over the passing away of our heroes in the foreign land. Cde Matemadanda extended sincere condolences to the Zimbabwean nurses and doctors and care workers and those in the different capacity but in the front line and people of The United Kingdom at large.Comrade Matemadanda said Zimbabweans are an outstanding people in whatever they do. No other nationality abroad had made remarkable contributions to promoting the friendship and cooperation between Zimbabwe and the country my they visit. Zimbabweans in most cases have made us proud and indeed we feel the pain of losing our children in the foreign land. Their passing is a huge loss to the Zimbabwean people, and UK has also lost a lot. There is no doubt that the UK side cherishes its brotherly traditional friendship with Zimbabwe, and is willing to work with the Zimbabwean government and people to continue expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation in all areas, and push for the constant development of UK -Zimbabwe comprehensive relations. Cde Matemadanda said" despite that England is groaning under the virus and and are at the receiving end more than us they found in their hearts the need to give Zimbabwe millions of pounds to fight the Corona virus in Zimbabwe.Cde Matemadanda said the tragic and untimely death of our own in the UK frontline shows the dedication of our people to save lives even if they are not on their country.Comrade Matemadanda said the whole country mourns the passing of "a great team of health workers fighting a virus far away from home. They are the towering figures of our time who have left an indelible imprint on the history of health in Zimbabwe and in the UK.CDE Matemadanda further observes that due to the dedication of the nurses in the UK the virus has been stopped in its tracks. It would have been different if it was not for our dear nurses in the wilderness."The entire Zimbabwean Community and I share with the families of the bereaved and the government of UK and people of Zimbabwe the feelings of great loss at this moment of deep sorrow",The efforts of the departed nurses and those who will die in the coming days is not in vein. I urge all Zimbabweans anywhere in the world please listen to the advise of the authorities where you are. If they say stay at home please stay at home. This virus is real and we want you all to come home safe. Those who have paid by their lives we pray that God will receive you as more heroes. Angels will sing songs of the brave to you as you will enter the pearly gates stepping on the golden streets of heaven. May their souls rest in peace"Cde Matemadanda thanks the president of Zimbabwe for his dedication in fighting this virus. "I urge the relatives of the departed to take comfort in the fact that our president His Excellency cde Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is ahead in the frontline fighting this pandemic. He will deliver that blow to end the pandemic and to give your death a purpose worthy dying for. May God bless you all and to those in hospitals I wish you more strength to be able to fight this pandemic.Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk