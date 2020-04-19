Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe increase to 31

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Ministry of Health and Child Care has announced that positive Coronavirus in Zimbabwe have risen to 31.

The Ministry said of the PCR tests done in Harare on Saturday, three were positive for COVID-19 and all the PCR  tests done in Bulawayo today were negative for COVID-19.

Two of the three cases confirmed today were due to local transmission.

All three cases are stable, and not in hospital.

More details on these cases to follow.



Source - Byo24News

