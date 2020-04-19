Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZIMRIGHTS concerned over attacks of informal traders

by Stephen Jakes
13 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) have expressed concerns over the ongoing demolition of vending structures which began in Mbare on 18 April 2020 and that so far spread to Highfield, Chitungwiza, Glen Norah and Kambuzuma.

"At a time when Zimbabwe expects compassionate leadership in the face of the devastating effect of COVID 19 measures on suffering Zimbabweans, the Zimbabwean state has decided to inflict further injury on its people. Zimbabweans are struggling to put food on their tables," ZimRights said in a statement.

"The demolished structures were the sole means of livelihoods for around 90% of Zimbabweans who fail to secure gainful and formal employment which largely resulted from bad governance. We believe bad choices, corruption and misplaced priorities by the state have contributed to the collapse of the Zimbabwean economy, in turn driving enterprising Zimbabweans to engage in honest and non-criminal activities to put food on their tables."

The human rights organisatin said it is disconcerting to note the ambush - style used to demolish the structures, akin to kicking a man when he is down.

"Ordinary Zimbabweans are starving during this lockdown where their government does not have a rescue plan for them. The demolitions, without a proper and viable alternative, constitute an infringement of people's economic rights. Indeed, Section 13 of the Zimbabwean Constitution speaks on the need for the State and all its institutions to take measures to promote private initiative and self –reliance," ZimRights said.

"ZimRights therefore calls on government to respect the rights of its citizens to earn a decent living and immediately make available viable alternatives to the affected citizens as well as take serious measures to resuscitate the economy. Where allocations of vending sites is to be done, we call on the responsible authorities to do so in a transparent and non-partisan manner."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe is not vindictive malicious or petty, Matemadanda tells failed asylum seekers as UK returnees demand to stay at Sherato

5 mins ago | 2 Views

BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe increase to 31

8 hrs ago | 3690 Views

Matemadanda mourns the Zimbabwean nurses who have perished in the uk to covid-19

9 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Man behind 5G - Coronavirus conspiracy is a Zimbabwean opposition consultant

10 hrs ago | 3330 Views

WATCH: Tribute to Zimbabweans in UK who died of Coronavirus

11 hrs ago | 1532 Views

GMAZ gets rare accolades over maize meal distribution program

12 hrs ago | 940 Views

Two Prophets and Inyanga arrested for killing Harare woman

13 hrs ago | 4566 Views

Zimbabwe must introduce wealth tax and improve our health sector as Nguwaya donates drugs

14 hrs ago | 1552 Views

WATCH: Prophet Muhammad is not bigger than the President, says South African cop

15 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Mnangagwa visits CIO agents injured in wife's fatal convoy crash

15 hrs ago | 3957 Views

Zimbabwean engineers rebuild Boeing 737 plane

15 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Frank Buyanga partners with Zimbabwe Community in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 789 Views

ZANU PF mocks Nelson Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 6924 Views

'South Africa to deport foreigners en masse'

20 hrs ago | 34011 Views

WATCH: Bulawayo tycoon feeds destitute Zimbabweans in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 3816 Views

COVID19 initiative donates to Bulawayo vendors

21 hrs ago | 807 Views

A special tribute to Omalayitsha

21 hrs ago | 3794 Views

Covid-19: More Zimbabwean nurses have died in England than in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2943 Views

MDC councillor charged for insulting Mangagwa after praising Ramaphosa on Whatsapp

22 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Minister Ziyambi must resign: Zapu

23 hrs ago | 1771 Views

ZPP raps Sikhala

23 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Lets stay at home and save our families and front line teams: Mayor

23 hrs ago | 394 Views

7 detectives put on self-isolation

24 hrs ago | 2343 Views

Man hangs self over wife's infidelity

24 hrs ago | 2285 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days