Our 1980 Independence celebrations have turned out to be the bullet on the head: Zhou

by Stephen Jakes
The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe President Takavafira Zhou has said the independence celebrations that characterized the country in 1980 has turned out to be a bullet on the head for the citizens 40 years later.

Zhou's remarks come at a time when the country celebrated its 40th independence anniversary on April 18.

"The veritable paradise promised in 1980 when we attained independence has turned out to be a bullet to the head, a diet of starvation, grasping kleptocracy, crocodile liberators, patronage, cronyism, clientelism, cartelism, thuggery and thievery. In spite of the 1980s liberal educational and health reforms that were all the same reversed later on, Zanu PF rule for the past 40 years has been a period of wasted years," Zhou said.

"The focus has turned from a concern of the general populace (imburded in iwe neni tine basa slogan) to egocentricism, self-seeking benefits, routine other than episodic corruption, plunder and one armed banditry primitive accumulation of wealth. Corporate governance punctuated by transparency, accountability, efficiency, effectiveness and equity has been thrown to the wind."

He said yet in spite of this dark cloud, Zimbabwe still has plentiful natural and human resources, which with responsible leadership, can be tapped and harnessed for sustainable development of the country.

Source - Byo24News

