Voters must consider track records of candidates in the next elections: APA

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Alliance for People's Agenda led by Nkosana Moyo has urged the voters in the future elections to consider one's track record so that they chose people through their efforts to delivery.In a statement posted on Facebook the party said one of the major themes in the 2018 elections campaign for APA was that voters must consider the 'track record' of candidates."Good leaders are not seen by the size of their promises, but by what they have done to date. Conmen thrive on sweet promises, convincing you they can move mountains for you when they can't lift a pebble for themselves. We stand by that assertion, track records matter more than promises," reads the post."Elections came. The people chose. Did the people choose on merit or emotions? Did the people choose on track record or future promises? In Bulawayo one leader was not elected by the voters, but leadership is in him. He continues to innovate and find solutions to community problems."