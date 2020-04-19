News / National
Lockdown in SA further choking Zimbabweans as landlords continue to demand rental
2 mins ago
The continued lockdown in South Africa is reportedly further choking Zimbabweans as land lords continue to demand rental despite the fact that their employers have since declared no work no pay policy to the foreigners.
Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association director Michael Mdladla Ndiweni said was paying his tribute to the hard working people in South Africa.
"Phoke sizoba yini! The unveiled lockdown easing phases appear will be a very long wait. The sentiments by Minister Tito Mboweni must get us quickly thinking about the fate of our people. We cant just wish them away. It appears to have serious implications to our people," he said.
"Let us spare a thought on our #COVID19 hardest people in South Africa. I have been chatting to a number of them. The situation is getting dire everyday. Landlords are demanding their rentals, their food stocks are getting depleted and they are not working. I know our renowned activists are doing all they can to keep some going under these difficult conditions."
"Let us spare a thought and pay tribute to our hard working Omalayitsha who endured all the harassment, extortionists when were ferrying our informal cross border traders with goods for resale to keep families going, when they brought food for our families, when they brought building materials for us to have decent shelter, when they brought us cheaper goods from SA, when they brought us cheaper spare parts to keep our old cars going, their contribution in our livelihoods cannot just be poked fun at today. Their contribution to our lives is indelible."
He said people must spare a thought and pay tribute to hard working people in South Africa who have been working in places of entertainment like restaurants, those who worked in hotels, those who worked travel agents, they have been key in keeping families fed at home, sent kids to school, young people to universities, the sick accessing medication, people were being dressed through their monthly remittances.
"What can urgently be done to make sure our people restart their lives again, it is becoming inevitable that some will be forced by these circumstances to come back home. What are the immediate strategies that can be employed to try and make them survive when they return. Some may dismiss me and say nothing will happen because maybe they are privileged and have authentic papers in SA. I am talking about our people who survived on menial jobs particularly those mentioned above," he said.
"I remind our people at home to never forget how useful these people are in our lives in good times. I have seen some gloating about their conditions now. I cant blame South Africa, it is their country after all even though we have contributed immensely in their economy, bangenza loba yini ngezwe labo, kodwa thina sisheshe sikhohlwe."
Source - Byo24News