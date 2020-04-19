Mary Ndoro not in Zimbabwe contrary to government reports

News / National

by Josiah Mucharowana in Pretoria

Mary Ndoro, a Zimbabwean national who lived and infamously was part of a group that attacked Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo early July last year in the United Kingdom is not in the country as reports suggest.Ndoro was the MDC organising Secretary for the Women's Assembly in the UK.The infamous scuffle was set of when one of the minister's aide de camp manhandled a woman who was part of the group protesting at Chatham House in London.Minister Moyo and his entourage were leaving the UK as part of a tour to reignite new ties following President Emmerson Munangagwa' s escendency to power following a November 17 coup the previous year that toppled former strongman Robert Mugabe.A picture of her has surfaced online in the arms of another man, smiling refuting claims by Zimbabwean authorities that she was amongst the group forcibly quarantined at Belvedere Teacher's College in ongoing measures to stave off the spread of coronavirus by returnees from other countries.The 65 returnees staged a pushback against the quarantine college citing" poor conditions" as initially there was no running water and hospitable living conditions.In defence, the Zimbabwean government said it was highly improbable to offer top notch facilities to people who clamoured for sanctions against the country particularly Mary Ndoro.Online, one Shepherd Yuda with Mary in the picture wrote, " Mary was with me this afternoon and is very very safe indeed. She was in the Safest hands of Sir Rebel. So government' s Nick Mangwana is a lier( sic) must be arrested for lying".Zimbabwean nationals in the UK dismissed government claims that she was back in Harare indicating authorities were notified sure of her.One of her friends in London Obert Ncube said she will never go back to Zimbabwe and people do not really know the kind of person she is.' She will never go back to Zimbabwe, " he said adding they she even had been live on her Facebook page contrary to rumours peddled by the government." This is Zanu PF reporting. You guys are fed poison everyday for 40 years, given wrong information on a daily basis," he said one Obert Ncube.The viral video of the scuffle triggered a backlash from Zimbabwean authorities with Zanu PF party youths which the governing party, threatening to retaliate attacks on alleged grounds the protest in London was engineered by opposition MDC Alliance party.Government even threatened to have the protesters identified as well as MDC Alliance officials deported by the UK Home Office citing many of them were in the country at the benevolence of the UK having fled a volatile political environment in Zimbabwe under President Mugabe.The rumours that Mary was in the country was triggered on microblogging site Twitter when a government sympathiser Matigari wrote." So, the guys who returned from the UK can@PoliceZimbabwe check it for anyone of these fellows who assaulted@MinisterSBMoyo in London. I want to see something@MoFA_ZW."Mary Ndoro is regarded in high regard in Zimbabwe a opposition circles for her staunch and unwavering stand against the misteps of government." Mary is a hero" , said Thabani Bhebhe.Other people named in the video are Patricia Chinyoka, Chipo Parirenyatwa.Josiah Mucharowana is a media graduate in Pretoria. Feedback joemasvokisi@gmail.com.Pictured below is Mary Ndoro with Obert Ncube.