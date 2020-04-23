Latest News Editor's Choice


Duo nabbed at lockdown roadblock, jailed

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
2 hrs ago | Views
TWO men were sentenced to six months in prison by Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera for possessing dangerous weapons yesterday.

The state led by Thembinkosi Mananga said on April 22 the duo Chipadze Kudzai (18) and Mashayahembe Anyway (21) were stopped at a roadblock while travelling in an unregistered Nissan Carravan by a Covid-19 uniformed forcer.

They complied and a search was conducted in their vehicle where an axe, Columbia knife and chisels were found under the driver's seat leading to their arrest.



Source - Byo24News

