Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans in South Africa troubled over pending jobs losses

by Staff reporter
54 secs ago | Views
A ZIMBABWE civic group championing the welfare of Zimbabweans living in South Africa has expressed concern over recent remarks by that country's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni that restaurants will prioritise taking more South African employees than foreigners when the lockdown ends.

Thousands of Zimbabweans living in South Africa are employed in restaurants, bars, and hotels as waiters, cooks, porters and cleaners.

"Any establishment wanting to reopen must have a new labour market policy which prioritises South Africans. The proportion of South Africans working in a restaurant must be greater than that of non-South Africans," Mboweni was quoted saying.

However, Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (ZimComSa) spokesperson, Bongani Mkwananzi said the comments by Mboweni were very worrisome as South Africa had a large contingent of Zimbabweans legally employed in its hospitality sector.

"The work in the hospitality sector is not restricted to foreigners and we do not see why some enforcement seems necessary," he said.

Mkwananzi said his organisation would engage South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and its affiliates and the Department of Labour on the issue.

He also raised queries over how thousands of Zimbabweans who were working legally in South Africa, had failed to access financial benefits from the government because they were foreigners.

"Migrant workers who are legal in South Africa and registered with UIF (Unemployment Insurance Fund) had their applications through their companies rejected on the basis they were not South Africans. This means thousands of workers will not be able to pay rent to their landlords and other bills this month-end," said Mkwananzi.

He said according to ZimComsa, the rejection was discriminatory as migrants are forced to contribute to the fund, but cannot benefit from it.

"In our view, it cannot be correct that migrant workers are forced to contribute to the UIF yet they cannot claim when they become incapacitated via no work no pay principle by employers," he said.

UIF gives short term relief to contributing employees during times of unemployment or unable to work because of maternity, unpaid leave or illness. It also provides relief to dependents of a deceased contributor.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Don't Africans get tired of being poor?

21 secs ago | 1 Views

Coronavirus: Schools opening put on hold

3 hrs ago | 1493 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Granted $500 bail for calling Mnangagwa a fool

3 hrs ago | 536 Views

Duo nabbed at lockdown roadblock, jailed

4 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Coronavirus: Madzibaba goes digital

4 hrs ago | 896 Views

Economic decline, COVID-19 and the vulnerable labour

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwe records a budget surplus, But

4 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabweans are not the problem in South Africa, Big business is

4 hrs ago | 2198 Views

Ramaphosa's face mask palava is symptomatic of his blundering incompetence - no laughing matter

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

'Change your attitude law enforcers'

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mary Ndoro not in Zimbabwe contrary to government reports

4 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Zanu PF denying MDC elected councillors to do their mandate: Manyenyeni

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Lockdown in SA further choking Zimbabweans as landlords continue to demand rental

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Voters must consider track records of candidates in the next elections: APA

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Our 1980 Independence celebrations have turned out to be the bullet on the head: Zhou

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

ZIMRIGHTS concerned over attacks of informal traders

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe is not vindictive malicious or petty, Matemadanda tells failed asylum seekers as UK returnees demand to stay at Sherato

4 hrs ago | 1126 Views

BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe increase to 31

12 hrs ago | 5333 Views

Matemadanda mourns the Zimbabwean nurses who have perished in the uk to covid-19

13 hrs ago | 2202 Views

Man behind 5G - Coronavirus conspiracy is a Zimbabwean opposition consultant

14 hrs ago | 4332 Views

WATCH: Tribute to Zimbabweans in UK who died of Coronavirus

15 hrs ago | 1856 Views

GMAZ gets rare accolades over maize meal distribution program

17 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Two Prophets and Inyanga arrested for killing Harare woman

17 hrs ago | 6093 Views

Zimbabwe must introduce wealth tax and improve our health sector as Nguwaya donates drugs

18 hrs ago | 1715 Views

WATCH: Prophet Muhammad is not bigger than the President, says South African cop

19 hrs ago | 2048 Views

Mnangagwa visits CIO agents injured in wife's fatal convoy crash

19 hrs ago | 4213 Views

Zimbabwean engineers rebuild Boeing 737 plane

20 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Frank Buyanga partners with Zimbabwe Community in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 837 Views

ZANU PF mocks Nelson Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 7915 Views

'South Africa to deport foreigners en masse'

24 hrs ago | 38378 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days