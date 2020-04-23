Bosso splash $380,000 on grounds

Latest News Editor's Choice


HIGHLANDERS have paid the full amount for restoration of its clubhouse training grounds, splashing $380 000 into the project that has been stalled by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Bosso embarked on a process to revamp the clubhouse in February, as part of the institution's plan to save the club substantial amounts in training fees once the project is completed. Before being disrupted by the coronavirus lockdown, the contractor was supposed to complete the project in June.

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said the club invested $380 000 to the project that is being undertaken by the Bulawayo City Council's nursery and parks department.

"We paid the contractor in full to work on the fields at the clubhouse. The first phase involved tilling of the fields, then compact levelling and lawn planting. When the project started in February, they had said they were going to hand over the fields in June and now that we have had to put the works on hold, that might take longer to complete but at least we've paid for that process," said Mhlophe.

There are three training fields at Highlanders Clubhouse. After completion, one field would be reserved for the first team, with the junior teams using the other two fields for their training sessions and home games. Besides saving on ground rentals for training for the senior team, the facility would improve their junior development programmes, as players would be exposed to playing on lawn at a tender age.

Before the lockdown, Highlanders' first team used White City Stadium's B-arena where they pay about $220 per session as their training base. During pre-season, Bosso held two sessions a day. For every training match that Highlanders played, they paid an additional charge of $996 at White City Stadium.

Highlanders also intend to rent out one of the grounds to social soccer teams that use the clubhouse as their home to raise money for maintaining the facility. After the training grounds, Mhlophe said the next project is to complete the perimeter wall at the clubhouse and use it as advertising space for companies.

