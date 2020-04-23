Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa mourns principal security officer

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday sent a condolence message to the family of Mr Albert Vunganai, a close aide to the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who died from injuries sustained in a car accident in Mt Darwin on Friday.

Three other security officers were injured in the accident and are in hospital. In a statement, the President described Mr Vunganai as an exemplary security and intelligence officer.

"It was with great shock and deep grief that my wife and I received yesterday the tragic news of the untimely death of Mr Albert Tonderai Vunganai, principal security officer, following a car accident in Mavhuradonha, Mt Darwin district, Mashonaland Central Province," said the President.

He said Mr Vunganai's death pained them (President and First Lady) the most considering that the accident happened in the course of duty.

"The late Vunganai was known very well to both of us, the First Lady and myself, having worked with him since 2014 when he joined my staff as a member of the close security unit during my tenure as Vice-President of the Republic of Zimbabwe before he was reassigned to the First Lady's close security unit in 2017, where he worked until his untimely death yesterday (Friday)."

The President said the late Vunganai discharged his duties with professionalism and was a team player.

"Vunganai was a very good and exemplary security and intelligence officer, who discharged his duties with absolute loyalty and dedication, which are the hallmark of a professional cadre.

"His untimely departure, therefore, leaves a deep void among his colleagues which will be difficult to fill as he was such a good team player. On behalf of Government, my wife, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express our sincere condolences to the Vunganai family, especially his wife Nancy and the children, during this dark hour of grief," said the President.

"May they take comfort in the knowledge that we grieve with them, as their loss is ours together."

Earlier the President visited the three injured security details at West End hospital in Harare.

"I have come to see my officers who were involved in an accident yesterday. It is good they know I have compassion towards them so I visited them. They are in capable hands and I'm assured everything possible is being done and I wish them a quick recovery."

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bosso splash $380,000 on grounds

1 min ago | 2 Views

Ginimbi and his money

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa consoles aide's family

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe prisons brace for killer virus

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Don't Africans get tired of being poor?

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa troubled over pending jobs losses

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Coronavirus: Schools opening put on hold

3 hrs ago | 1531 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Granted $500 bail for calling Mnangagwa a fool

4 hrs ago | 547 Views

Duo nabbed at lockdown roadblock, jailed

4 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Coronavirus: Madzibaba goes digital

4 hrs ago | 919 Views

Economic decline, COVID-19 and the vulnerable labour

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe records a budget surplus, But

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabweans are not the problem in South Africa, Big business is

4 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Ramaphosa's face mask palava is symptomatic of his blundering incompetence - no laughing matter

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

'Change your attitude law enforcers'

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mary Ndoro not in Zimbabwe contrary to government reports

4 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Zanu PF denying MDC elected councillors to do their mandate: Manyenyeni

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Lockdown in SA further choking Zimbabweans as landlords continue to demand rental

4 hrs ago | 652 Views

Voters must consider track records of candidates in the next elections: APA

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Our 1980 Independence celebrations have turned out to be the bullet on the head: Zhou

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

ZIMRIGHTS concerned over attacks of informal traders

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe is not vindictive malicious or petty, Matemadanda tells failed asylum seekers as UK returnees demand to stay at Sherato

4 hrs ago | 1165 Views

BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe increase to 31

12 hrs ago | 5349 Views

Matemadanda mourns the Zimbabwean nurses who have perished in the uk to covid-19

13 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Man behind 5G - Coronavirus conspiracy is a Zimbabwean opposition consultant

14 hrs ago | 4340 Views

WATCH: Tribute to Zimbabweans in UK who died of Coronavirus

15 hrs ago | 1857 Views

GMAZ gets rare accolades over maize meal distribution program

17 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Two Prophets and Inyanga arrested for killing Harare woman

18 hrs ago | 6107 Views

Zimbabwe must introduce wealth tax and improve our health sector as Nguwaya donates drugs

18 hrs ago | 1715 Views

WATCH: Prophet Muhammad is not bigger than the President, says South African cop

19 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Mnangagwa visits CIO agents injured in wife's fatal convoy crash

19 hrs ago | 4213 Views

Zimbabwean engineers rebuild Boeing 737 plane

20 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Frank Buyanga partners with Zimbabwe Community in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 837 Views

ZANU PF mocks Nelson Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 7926 Views

'South Africa to deport foreigners en masse'

24 hrs ago | 38412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days