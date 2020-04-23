Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Outcry as Covid-19 critical protective suits are given to security guards

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago | Views
TESTING of Covid-19 at the National Tuberculosis Reference Laboratory at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo might grind to a halt as it has emerged that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that workers put on when conducting tests has run out.

The centre started testing for Covid-19 (Corononavirus) on 13 April and is one of the only two centres in the country. The other testing centre is the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory in Harare. Workers at the centre revealed yesterday that they have run out of PPE and if no supplies are made by today, testing would stop with effect from tomorrow. They raised concern that part of the equipment was allocated to areas that did not need sophisticated protective equipment like security guards.

Chairman of the National University of Science and Technology Applied Genetics Testing Centre, Mr Zephania Dlamini who is part of the team leading the testing at Mpilo said the situation was dire.

"We are left with five suits only to work with. We received 10 suits yesterday (Friday) and used five today (yesterday). We cannot have any results coming from this centre if there is no protective equipment. People cannot work," he said.

However, contacted for comment, the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo, said there was no need for panic as there was enough PPE for hospitals.

"There is plenty of PPE that has arrived in the country and is being dispatched as we speak from Natpharm in Harare. I visited Natpharm this morning (yesterday) and all hospitals are going to get their share of PPE. They were preparing to ship out the consignment to various destinations across the country. The people at Mpilo should not worry too much, by tomorrow, their consignment should have been delivered," he said.

Bulawayo Provincial Medical Director Dr Welcome Mlilo said the hospital administration could have misallocated the equipment, with some of the critical equipment sent to the main hospital and given to among others, security guards. He however, could not reveal how many PPE sets were given to Bulawayo hospitals by Government, which sourced the equipment and also received donations from various organisations.

"Some of the equipment was probably sent to the main hospital so we need to liaise with them so that people work. I will have to consult with Natpharm on how many PPE sets were supplied to Mpilo, United Bulawayo Hospitals and to the Bulawayo City Council," said Dr Ndiweni.

However, Sunday News observed that five guards who were manning entrances at the hospital were clad in full PPE suits. Apart from providing security, they were also applying sanitiser to visitors. Mr Dlamini, however, said the laboratory was managing to cope with tests for both Covid-19 and tuberculosis (TB).

"We are giving the TB lab a chance to run their samples in the morning, so they run from around 6am to about 1pm and then the Covid-19 samples come in from 2pm going late into the night. This is also dependent on the number of TB samples that are there and how many Covid-19 samples are there," he said.

Mr Dlamini, added that they were not satisfied with the flow of resources to the facility.

"We are not satisfied. We are not getting enough consumables. We only get polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Kits and the instruction kits, that's all. Consumables like pipette tips, centrifuge tubes, we are not getting those and we have been cannibalising from our National University of Science and Technology (Nust) laboratory and we hope we will be able to reimburse our laboratory. The Minister of Finance (and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube), however, promised to assist us if we give him the list of our requirements," he said.
Speaking after the tour of the facility yesterday, Minister Ncube said Government will look at the concerns raised by Mr Dlamini and his team.

"Our role in Treasury is to ensure that they are supplied with resources. I can find additional resources so that tests can happen rapidly and massify them. I am pleased to see the workforce of people here. They are highly dedicated people who work long hours. They are here at 6am and can leave at midnight."

Mpilo Hospital acting chief executive officer, Dr Solwayo Ngwenya, said he had reprimanded the official who gave out PPE suits to security guards.

"Everyone has to be safe but PPE suits can not be given to security guards. Giving them was a mistake and I have since reprimanded the official who gave them the suits. That will not happen again. I have also been running around since morning to source some PPE suits for the lab because I also knew that their stocks were low. Iam confident they will continue with their work. In fact the hospital has been supportive to them ever since they started working from the lab in the hospital," he said.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zinwa to blame for Bulawayo water crisis

6 secs ago | 0 Views

Leopard killer acquitted

52 secs ago | 0 Views

No date for Ekusileni Medical Centre opening

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe pupils to receive lessons through radio

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa mourns principal security officer

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Bosso splash $380,000 on grounds

3 mins ago | 8 Views

Ginimbi and his money

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa consoles aide's family

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe prisons brace for killer virus

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Don't Africans get tired of being poor?

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa troubled over pending jobs losses

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Coronavirus: Schools opening put on hold

3 hrs ago | 1540 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Granted $500 bail for calling Mnangagwa a fool

4 hrs ago | 552 Views

Duo nabbed at lockdown roadblock, jailed

4 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Coronavirus: Madzibaba goes digital

4 hrs ago | 925 Views

Economic decline, COVID-19 and the vulnerable labour

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe records a budget surplus, But

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabweans are not the problem in South Africa, Big business is

4 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Ramaphosa's face mask palava is symptomatic of his blundering incompetence - no laughing matter

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

'Change your attitude law enforcers'

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mary Ndoro not in Zimbabwe contrary to government reports

4 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Zanu PF denying MDC elected councillors to do their mandate: Manyenyeni

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Lockdown in SA further choking Zimbabweans as landlords continue to demand rental

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Voters must consider track records of candidates in the next elections: APA

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Our 1980 Independence celebrations have turned out to be the bullet on the head: Zhou

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

ZIMRIGHTS concerned over attacks of informal traders

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe is not vindictive malicious or petty, Matemadanda tells failed asylum seekers as UK returnees demand to stay at Sherato

4 hrs ago | 1177 Views

BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe increase to 31

12 hrs ago | 5356 Views

Matemadanda mourns the Zimbabwean nurses who have perished in the uk to covid-19

13 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Man behind 5G - Coronavirus conspiracy is a Zimbabwean opposition consultant

14 hrs ago | 4347 Views

WATCH: Tribute to Zimbabweans in UK who died of Coronavirus

15 hrs ago | 1858 Views

GMAZ gets rare accolades over maize meal distribution program

17 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Two Prophets and Inyanga arrested for killing Harare woman

18 hrs ago | 6115 Views

Zimbabwe must introduce wealth tax and improve our health sector as Nguwaya donates drugs

18 hrs ago | 1715 Views

WATCH: Prophet Muhammad is not bigger than the President, says South African cop

19 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Mnangagwa visits CIO agents injured in wife's fatal convoy crash

19 hrs ago | 4214 Views

Zimbabwean engineers rebuild Boeing 737 plane

20 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Frank Buyanga partners with Zimbabwe Community in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 837 Views

ZANU PF mocks Nelson Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 7928 Views

'South Africa to deport foreigners en masse'

24 hrs ago | 38421 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days