ZSE donates levies to Govt

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Limited will donate all levies collected from trades in the last week of this month to Government towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).In a statement, ZSE chief executive officer Mr Justin Bgoni said the country's official stock exchange would channel all levies collected from 23 to 30 April to the Ministry of Health and Child Care to enable it to contain the spread of Covid-19."Following the declaration of Covid-19 as a national disaster, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) joins the nation in raising funds towards the fight against the spread of this pandemic. To this end, the ZSE levies collected from trades executed from the 24th to the 30th of April 2020 will be donated to the Ministry of Health and Child Care to aid in the efforts being implemented to contain the spread of Covid-19," he said.Mr Bgoni further said: "We therefore urge other capital market players and the investing public to partner with us as we contribute to this worthy cause . . . ," he said.ZSE has further directed that trading of securities on the local bourse should be done under caution until the extended lockdown period is over. This follows the extension of the national lockdown period by a further 14 days to 3 May beginning last Sunday in response to rising cases of Covid-19 in the country."As a result, all listed entities shall continue to trade under cautionary for the duration of the lockdown period including any subsequent extensions until it is formally dispensed with in terms of the law. The requirement to publish special trading updates has not been extended or waived and all listed Companies are expected to have published Special Trading Updates by the 15th of May 2020," said Mr Bgoni.