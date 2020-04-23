Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt targets errant gas retailers

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE Government will soon draft a policy framework to regulate the sale of LP Gas, as it moves to stop rampant profiteering and unethical practices in the sector.

Demand for LP Gas has shot up over the past year as the country experienced rolling power cuts, with some viewing it as a viable alternative to electricity especially for household necessities like cooking. The demand for LP Gas soared prior to the national lockdown that began four weeks ago, with long snaking queues outside the premises of most retailers.

During the lockdown, however, some backdoor retailers have used the lockdown to inflate the price of the much sought-after product. Prior to the lockdown, retailers in Bulawayo's Emakhandeni and Nkulumane suburbs were selling LP Gas for R25 per kilogramme, but when Sunday News enquired yesterday, the price had gone up to R40.

The retailers who spoke to Sunday News anonymously said they had raised the prices because LP Gas was an imported product which was in high demand. Reports from Harare indicated that the same situation is prevailing, with retailers also selling gas from their homes, which is a potential hazard for both themselves and their neighbours.

Ideally, LP gas resellers should operate in a Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) certified gas station. The station should be 2,5 metres x 2,4 metres square shaped structure made of iron bars, covered by chrome deck sheets and situated at an open-air space for precaution.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting last week, Minister of Energy and Power Development Advocate Fortune Chasi said the Government was concerned about the spirit of profiteering that seemed to be driving LP gas retailers.

"The area of gas is a matter of serious concern for us. The spirit of profiteering which is now endemic in the country is a matter of concern. Some players in this sector seek to take advantage of the power situation. They know that some members of the public may not afford the power or it might not be available at certain times and so the pricing has been informed by the spirit of profiteering," he said.

Adv Chasi said the ministry had noticed that some retailers were now mixing their gas with other unknown chemical agents, which posed a significant danger to their consumers. He said the Government would be announcing a regulatory framework soon.

"We are currently engaged in discussions with stakeholders and coming up with relevant policy and regulatory framework to deal with a variety of matters including standardisation of equipment and the standardisation of the gas itself. There are many things that are happening there where you have people taking this and that and mixing it and selling it to the public. So, we have a lot of matters that we are addressing," he said.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BCC to set up market stalls in suburbs

1 min ago | 2 Views

Crossing points during Zimbabwe/ Rhodesia bush war

2 mins ago | 5 Views

June exams pushed back by a month

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Mthuli Ncube to review budget

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Health workers shun COVID-19 testing

4 mins ago | 5 Views

ZSE donates levies to Govt

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Systematic mealie-meal distribution for Cowdray Park

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Zinwa to blame for Bulawayo water crisis

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Outcry as Covid-19 critical protective suits are given to security guards

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Leopard killer acquitted

7 mins ago | 8 Views

No date for Ekusileni Medical Centre opening

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe pupils to receive lessons through radio

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa mourns principal security officer

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Bosso splash $380,000 on grounds

8 mins ago | 25 Views

Ginimbi and his money

9 mins ago | 25 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa consoles aide's family

9 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe prisons brace for killer virus

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Don't Africans get tired of being poor?

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa troubled over pending jobs losses

12 mins ago | 18 Views

Coronavirus: Schools opening put on hold

3 hrs ago | 1583 Views

MDC Alliance Councillor Granted $500 bail for calling Mnangagwa a fool

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

Duo nabbed at lockdown roadblock, jailed

4 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Coronavirus: Madzibaba goes digital

4 hrs ago | 950 Views

Economic decline, COVID-19 and the vulnerable labour

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe records a budget surplus, But

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zimbabweans are not the problem in South Africa, Big business is

4 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Ramaphosa's face mask palava is symptomatic of his blundering incompetence - no laughing matter

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

'Change your attitude law enforcers'

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mary Ndoro not in Zimbabwe contrary to government reports

4 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Zanu PF denying MDC elected councillors to do their mandate: Manyenyeni

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Lockdown in SA further choking Zimbabweans as landlords continue to demand rental

4 hrs ago | 663 Views

Voters must consider track records of candidates in the next elections: APA

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Our 1980 Independence celebrations have turned out to be the bullet on the head: Zhou

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

ZIMRIGHTS concerned over attacks of informal traders

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe is not vindictive malicious or petty, Matemadanda tells failed asylum seekers as UK returnees demand to stay at Sherato

4 hrs ago | 1220 Views

BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe increase to 31

12 hrs ago | 5388 Views

Matemadanda mourns the Zimbabwean nurses who have perished in the uk to covid-19

13 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Man behind 5G - Coronavirus conspiracy is a Zimbabwean opposition consultant

14 hrs ago | 4353 Views

WATCH: Tribute to Zimbabweans in UK who died of Coronavirus

15 hrs ago | 1863 Views

GMAZ gets rare accolades over maize meal distribution program

17 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Two Prophets and Inyanga arrested for killing Harare woman

18 hrs ago | 6137 Views

Zimbabwe must introduce wealth tax and improve our health sector as Nguwaya donates drugs

18 hrs ago | 1718 Views

WATCH: Prophet Muhammad is not bigger than the President, says South African cop

19 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Mnangagwa visits CIO agents injured in wife's fatal convoy crash

19 hrs ago | 4221 Views

Zimbabwean engineers rebuild Boeing 737 plane

20 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Frank Buyanga partners with Zimbabwe Community in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 838 Views

ZANU PF mocks Nelson Chamisa

22 hrs ago | 7952 Views

'South Africa to deport foreigners en masse'

24 hrs ago | 38467 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days