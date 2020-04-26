Bulawayo shuts down CBD markets

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo will permanently close most markets in the central business district including the popular weekend market known as Khothama to decongest the city centre.Council closed most markets in the CBD as part of efforts to slow down the spread of coronavirus.Mayor Solomon Mguni said the council was moving vending bays closer to residents, especially in high-density suburbs."The sites are located closer to places of residence of our vendors in order to decentralise the fresh produce markets as informed by the spatial distribution of those vendors on council database," Mguni said.Mguni said the measures would result in the closing off of the 5th Avenue market (from Robert Mugabe Way to King Lobhengula Street) permanently to any form of fresh produce trading.He said the street would be re-opened as a public road after the relocation of traders to their respective suburban shopping areas.