First isolation inmate gets all-clear

by Staff reporter

THE first inmate at Beitbridge's coronavirus isolation centre says he tested negative to the disease and now hopes to be released to go home."My results are negative and I hope I will be allowed to leave," Justine Mutandwa said.He is an international haulage trucker and was held because he left behind his truck whose cargo was classified as non-essential.Mutandwa was ferrying plant equipment to the Democratic Republic of Congo.