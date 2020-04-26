News / National
First isolation inmate gets all-clear
26 Apr 2020 at 13:25hrs | Views
THE first inmate at Beitbridge's coronavirus isolation centre says he tested negative to the disease and now hopes to be released to go home.
"My results are negative and I hope I will be allowed to leave," Justine Mutandwa said.
He is an international haulage trucker and was held because he left behind his truck whose cargo was classified as non-essential.
Mutandwa was ferrying plant equipment to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Source - The Standard