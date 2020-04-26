Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-top Zimbabwean soldier resists quarantine

by Staff reporter
26 Apr 2020 at 13:28hrs | Views
A RETIRED former top official in the Zimbabwe National Army caused a stir at the Beitbridge border post, but was later subdued as he tried to resist mandatory quarantine on his return from South Africa.

The ex-soldier, now among the 18 people held at the giant National Social Security Authority (NSSA) building that formerly housed Rainbow Hotel Beitbridge, was enraged when he was told he would be quarantined for 14 days until certified Covid-19 free.

Beitbridge district medical officer Linus Samhere said he had not handled that particular case, but confirmed several people had tried to evade quarantine through negotiations or otherwise.

Some, he said, even employed excuses as to have South African officials making calls that they were "authorised" to avoid quarantine.

Sources at the port health authority said the former soldier, who is now into shipping, arrived from a business trip in South Africa, but did not take it kindly when health officials told him he would be detained.

Source - The Standard

