Chiwenga to donate to Zimbabwe Youths

by Staff reporter
26 Apr 2020 at 18:46hrs | Views
UNITED KINGDOM-based Ellen Chiwenga who recently announced her intention to run for Zifa presidency has partnered with Bring Hope Humanitarian Foundation to donate hygiene products and medicines to Zimbabwean youths especially those involved in sports.

The initiative will be a first in efforts by Chiwenga, a registered Fifa match agent, to land a helping hand to the underprivileged communities in Zimbabwe.

"A detailed distribution plan outlining the distribution plan will be availed soon so as to make sure the donated items reach the intended beneficiaries and also avoid the items finding their way into the black market.  These items are for the vulnerable Zimbabwean youths who are also talented in the field of sport, arts and entertainment," said Chiwenga.

Source - chroncile

