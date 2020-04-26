Mnangagwa's CIO buried

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolence to the Wunganayi family following the death of principal security aide Albert Wunganayi in an accident on Friday.Wunganayi was part of First Lady Auxellia Mnangagwa's security team.The President has described him as a dedicated cadre who was disciplined and performed his duties in an exemplary manner.Wunganayi was buried today at Glen Forest cemetery.