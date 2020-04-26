Zimbabwean soldier dies, 23 injured as army truck veers off road

News / National

by Staff reporter

One soldier died on the spot and 23 others have been injured when an army truck veered off the road and landed on its side.At least three of them were seriously injured while the others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident which occurred near the 49km peg along the Kariba-Makuti Road around 1.30pm.The injured were taken to Kariba District Hospital for further care.The army truck with 24 passengers on board was ferrying members of the Zimbabwe National Army who were helping in enforcing the National Lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.According to sources, the truck was transferring the soldiers to their respective bases in Harare after their shift.