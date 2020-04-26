Chief Sigodo grabs gold mine from poor widow and villagers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Sigodo, official name Apollo Mhlophe, is still refusing to give back what he took from a poor widow. The widow's name is Sukoluhle Moyo her husband registered a trust (Silobela Community Development Trust) then pegged a mine Turtle 54 to work alongside the community then he passed away in 2017 leaving his mine to the wife.In 2018 August an eviction order which was never receive telling the miners to move out of the mine, the miners tried to contest it but they kept blocking them till finally on 2019 April the chief came with 20 Armed police officer to take the widows mine.A court date was applied and the date arrived the matter was deflected and the judge said the matter has been move to another judge we would be given another date that was in November last year till today no change.So nasty is the dispute that war veterans who for years have benefited from the mine, have threatened to retaliate against Chief Sigodo who they feel has overstepped his authority.Sigodo allegedly unleashed more than a dozen bouncers to assault community members who have claims at Peace Mine.Peace Mine is a community trust ownership mine where villagers own the mining rights. Peace Mine operations manager Malanga Nkiwane told B-Metro that the chief hired bouncers from as far as Bulawayo to hold the fort for him."Chief Sigodo sent about 20 bouncers who we later learnt were from as far as Bulawayo to force everyone out of this mine."However, some of the community members who included war vets and youths resisted the move. That is when all hell broke loose as there was chaos all over and some of the community members engaged in fierce fights with bouncers," said Nkiwane adding that the bouncers fled seeing that they stood no chance.After it emerged that Chief Sigodo allegedly had a hand in the chaos, Nkiwane confronted the chief who however, professed ignorance over the matter, but said he was the rightful owner of the mine."When we engaged him (Chief Sigodo) then produced court documents stating that he is now the sole owner of the mine hence the community had to move out and he would bring his own workers.But we resisted his order and told him that as a community we are not leaving the mine because what he did was illegal," said Nkiwane.I write this as a concerned community member as the chief and her guys still bother her and gloat about take her mine she is stressed and looking for help in getting it back.