Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Sigodo grabs gold mine from poor widow and villagers

by Staff reporter
26 Apr 2020 at 20:14hrs | Views
Chief Sigodo, official name Apollo Mhlophe, is still refusing to give back what he took from a poor widow. The widow's name is Sukoluhle Moyo her husband registered a trust (Silobela Community Development Trust) then pegged a mine Turtle 54 to work alongside the community then he passed away in 2017 leaving his mine to the wife.

In 2018 August an eviction order which was never receive telling the miners to move out of the mine, the miners tried to contest it but they kept blocking them till finally on 2019 April the chief came with 20 Armed police officer to take the widows mine.

A court date was applied and the date arrived the matter was deflected and the judge said the matter has been move to another judge we would be given another date that was in November last year till today no change.

So nasty is the dispute that war veterans who for years have benefited from the mine, have threatened to retaliate against Chief Sigodo who they feel has overstepped his authority.

Sigodo allegedly unleashed more than a dozen bouncers to assault community members who have claims at Peace Mine.

Peace Mine is a community trust ownership mine where villagers own the mining rights. Peace Mine operations manager Malanga Nkiwane told B-Metro that the chief hired bouncers from as far as Bulawayo to hold the fort for him.

"Chief Sigodo sent about 20 bouncers who we later learnt were from as far as Bulawayo to force everyone out of this mine.

"However, some of the community members who included war vets and youths resisted the move. That is when all hell broke loose as there was chaos all over and some of the community members engaged in fierce fights with bouncers," said Nkiwane adding that the bouncers fled seeing that they stood no chance.

After it emerged that Chief Sigodo allegedly had a hand in the chaos, Nkiwane confronted the chief who however, professed ignorance over the matter, but said he was the rightful owner of the mine.

"When we engaged him (Chief Sigodo) then produced court documents stating that he is now the sole owner of the mine hence the community had to move out and he would bring his own workers.

But we resisted his order and told him that as a community we are not leaving the mine because what he did was illegal," said Nkiwane.

I write this as a concerned community member as the chief and her guys still bother her and gloat about take her mine she is stressed and looking for help in getting it back.


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

33 mins ago | 156 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

1 hr ago | 372 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 507 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 946 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 635 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1181 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1373 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1454 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 918 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3204 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4975 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1420 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2168 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3425 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1459 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 569 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 764 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 623 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 785 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 964 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 771 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 361 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 377 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 391 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 526 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1024 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

9 hrs ago | 5750 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5111 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5336 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4507 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7637 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3851 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8808 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 12386 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3991 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1735 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days