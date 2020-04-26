Mnangagwa to announce schools opening day

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is yet to announce the date when the schools are going to open in Zimbabwe, a government official has said.Speaking to the media recently Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo said, "We are not yet sure as of when the schools are going to open. That will be said by the President after consultations with the relevant stakeholders and in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines."Moyo also told the media that pupils will be taught through radio and TV until a time when it is safe to open schools."We, however, admit that a lot has been disturbed in our learning. As you are aware, we closed schools early and we are not yet sure of the dates of opening. We are still under lockdown. We have examination classes and we are just preparing ourselves for the realities that we are going to open schools one day. So, in that regard we have engaged ZBC and agreed to have lessons on the radio for both primary and secondary classes," he said.Zimbabwe is currently battling to contain the Coronavirus pandemic that has killed 4 people.