Police summon Temba Mliswa

by Mandla Ndlovu
26 Apr 2020 at 21:30hrs | Views
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has been summoned to present himself at the CID Law and Order on Monday over an incident where he is accused of abusing his authority.

Mliswa is said to have undermined an officer on duty.

A memo seen by this reporter reads:

Ref my memo dated 10/04/20 in which Norton Member of Parliament Honourable Temba Mliswa caused chaos at TM supermarket and berated police officers who were on duty for performing duty in an unprofessional manner.

On the 15th day of April 2020 at around 1300 hours Inspector Norman T Gumunyu filed a police report against Honourable Temba Mliswa for ‘Undermining the authority of a police officer on duty as defined in section 177 of the Criminal law [Codification and reform Act] Chapter 9:23. The case was filed under Norton Urban RRB 4283784.


Investigations are underway at CID Law and order.

The law should take its course and should encourage the Honourable Member of Parliament not to interfere with police operations and when he feels the police are performing their duty In an unprofessional way he should approach the relevant offices rather than degrading the police in public.  



Source - Byo24News

