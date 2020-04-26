Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Zimbabwean man in UK fully recovers from Coronavirus

by Mandla Ndlovu
26 Apr 2020 at 21:47hrs | Views
A Zimbabwean man based in the United Kingdom has fully recovered from the deadly Coronavirus which has claimed 20 732 people in the Western country.

Posting the video of the patient being wheeled out of a ward Award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said, "Joel Chigome who lives in Leicester in England, has fully recovered from the Coronavirus disease, Covid-19. This is a good news story for Zimbabwe after we have lost so many Zimbabweans to the virus in Britain!"

At least 29 Zimbabweans living in Britain have died of Covid-19, mostly nurses and other medical staff, according to the Zimbabwean Embassy.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days