WATCH: Zimbabwean man in UK fully recovers from Coronavirus

by Mandla Ndlovu

This is a GREAT story for Zimbabwe.



Joel Chigome who lives in Leicester in England, has fully recovered from the Coronavirus disease, Covid-19.



This is a good news story for Zimbabwe after we have lost so many Zimbabweans to the virus in Britain!



👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/AmFRvsCrSO — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) April 26, 2020

