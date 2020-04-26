Latest News Editor's Choice


Zupco worker vanishes with $29 054

by Staff reporter
26 Apr 2020 at 22:27hrs | Views
A BULAWAYO Zupco official is on the run after allegedly defrauding the company of $29 054 by supplying names of non-existent bus inspectors whom she claimed were expected to benefit from the money on April 8.

Zupco southern region manager Tineyi Rusawako confirmed the incident yesterday.

"The case is under police investigation and we are not allowed to comment on it," Rusawako said.

Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the suspect was on the run.

"We have a case like that and as police we are still investigating, the suspect is still on the run," Ncube said.

Ncube said the suspect swindled the company in an allowance scam.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, through its official Twitter account, said it wanted to interview suspect Rosetta Muzvidziwa who presented a $29 054 food allowance claim meant for Zupco inspectors on deployment on April 8.

"The company revised the form only to find out that it had false information on it. Some irregularities were noted on the voucher prompting an internal investigation which revealed that claims for non-existent employees were submitted and processed, prejudicing the institution of the stated amount," police tweeted.


Source - newsday

