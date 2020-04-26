Zimbabweans from South Africa trickle into Beitbridge quarantine site

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWEANS returning from South Africa have begun trickling into the Beitbridge quarantine centre at the former Rainbow Hotel with the arrival of about 10 more yesterday making the total 46.Of these new arrivals, eight were said to be environmental health technicians recently hired by government on their way from South Africa to Matabeleland North where they will be stationed.There was also confusion on the new arrivals some of whom were said to be Beitbridge-based shipping agents who had disappeared from the poorly secured centre.At the same time 15 of the 46 currently held are due to depart the centre with one having completed a 14day term while 14 others will benefit from the new eighth-day quarantine rule. Beitbridge district development co-ordinator Sikhangezile Mafu was not picking calls yesterday for comment.A source from the district development committee, however, confirmed that 15 were expected to leave the centre, but awaited final clearance.They are expected to undergo final COVID-19 tests after which they will be released.