'Mental health cases to rise after lockdown'

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE should brace for an increase in mental health cases among citizens due to their restrict movement imposed by government in attempts to minimise the spread of COVID-19 in the country, a local mental health clinician has warned.Zimbabwe enters its fifth week under lockdown today with the confinement expected to end next Sunday.However, a mental health expert Toga Katyamaenza warned that after its end, there will be an increase in cases of people facing mental health and other complications due to a number of reasons including weeks of restricted movement as citizens were not allowed to engage in unnecessary travel without valid reasons."After the lockdown, there will be an increase in mental health issues, and the government is not prepared to deal with these new cases," he told newzimbabwe.com.Katyamaenza said the aftermath of the lockdown in urban areas would also see a rise in malnutrition, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), as most non-active people were engaging in risky sexual encounters and gender-based violence."In urban areas, there will also be a rise in malnutrition, STIs, domestic violence, and unemployment rates will increase. Due to the government's neglect of the health delivery system for several decades, no one will be able to deal with these health and social issues," he said. The health expert said a high number of people on antiretroviral medication had defaulted after they could not access drugs from clinics due to the lockdown and travel restrictions.