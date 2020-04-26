Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nust commercialises mask, sanitisers production

by Staff reporter
26 Apr 2020 at 22:34hrs | Views
THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has resolved to commercialise its sanitiser and mask production, among other projects, as a way of generating income for infrastructural development at campus.

This was revealed on Friday when Finance minister Mthuli Ncube toured the institution.

Nust pro-vice-chancellor Peter Nkala said the institution has been engaging companies interested in seeing the university develop its infrastructure.

"We have been seized with negotiations. We are negotiating for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and memorandums of association (MoAs) and non-disclosure signing up agreements with a number of organisations that are interested in ensuring that there is some activity in terms of infrastructure development at Nust through private and public partnerships among other arrangements," Nkala said.

He said the institution had also embarked on making use of the innovation hubs to produce anti-COVID-19 products.

"Coming to COVID-19 interventions that we have done under the innovation hubs, minister, they are co-ordinated under the innovation hubs in the institution, which is the first hub and we are now making arrangements to undertake the construction of the second phase hub, hence details can be availed to your office as and when necessary," Nkala said.

"So with COVID-19, we have issues that we have come through with the first one being the testing, our AGTC [Applied Genetic Testing Centre] lab is actively involved in the testing of COVID-19 in Bulawayo, right now they are at Mpilo (Central Hospital), working from there."

He said the institution was also involved in the production of anti-COVID-19 equipment to assist in the fight against the pandemic.

"We are also involved in the production of personal protective equipment. At the moment, we have produced masks, under an arrangement involving 10 small-to-medium enterprises from around Bulawayo which were subcontracted to make masks and at the moment, about 40 000 masks have been produced," Nkala said.

"We are also into sanitisers production through the chemical engineering and applied chemistry departments. Our capacity so far has been about 5 000 litres a week, but we are trying to upscale that to reach a capacity of 20 000 litres a week."

He said all those activities presented themselves during the COVID-19 crisis, hence they had seen opportunities in them.

Ncube said he was pleased with the institution's innovations.

"I am pleased with what I have seen here and that knowledge research that is being tested can be used in goods and services. I am pleased that you have stepped up to the plate when it comes to the fight against COVID-19 and evidence is here for everyone to see, that is the sanitiser production," Ncube said.

"I am also happy with how you have tried to integrate community innovation in the way you approach innovation, that innovation which is not from within the university, but it's also happening out there and then you bring these individuals here from the community who are innovative to improve the quality of their designs and products," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

16 secs ago | 0 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

35 mins ago | 171 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 964 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1188 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1376 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 790 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 568 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1455 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3209 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4987 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1424 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3433 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1460 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 570 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 764 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 624 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 786 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 966 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 772 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 361 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 393 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 526 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1024 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

9 hrs ago | 5751 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5114 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5337 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4508 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7643 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3853 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8814 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 12388 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3991 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2491 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days