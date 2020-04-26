Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe MPs the poorer cousins of Kenyan MPs

by Staff reporter
26 Apr 2020 at 22:35hrs | Views
ZIMBABWEAN MPs are grossly underfunded compared to their Kenyan counterparts who receive Constituency Development Funds (CDF) of $1 million per financial year, when their Zimbabwean counterparts this year received a measly $180 000 in the 2020 national budget.

The issue was revealed in a recent report by the Budget and Finance Parliamentary Portfolio Committee led by Felix Mhona (Zanu-PF) which visited Kenya in 2019 on a benchmarking visit.

Yesterday, Mhona confirmed that while their East African counterparts were well taken care of in terms of CDF, Zimbabwean MPs only received $50 000 in 2018, $175 000 in 2019 and $180 000 this year for projects to develop their constituencies.

"The delegation established that for the year 2018 to 2019, each MP (Kenya) got an equivalent of US$1 090 408 as CDF," the report read.

"The amount is not fixed and it varies depending on the approved budget for the ensuing year," the report said.

Zimbabwean MPs during the year 2019, only received $175 000 which is too little given the high inflation levels in the country.

Norton MP Themba Mliswa (independent) recently called on government to allocate extra money to MPs towards CDF so that they can assist their constituencies to combat the COVID-19 scourge.

While Zimbabwean MPs in 2011 abused CDF funds, the resources are now managed under very strict guidelines where the projects selected are scrutinised, and there is need for a constituency committee to be set up to handle the CDF transactions, thereby promoting accountability.

The committee report said in Kenya, the planning and budgeting for CDF was done at national level under the national government.

Kambuzuma MP Willias Madzimure (MDC Alliance), a member of the Budget Committee, said it was difficult for Zimbabwean MPs to implement any meaningful projects with the paltry $50 000 they received.

"In Kenya, they have a CDF board and there is an office in the constituency which is well equipped with staff. They account for every cent. The MPs have built community halls and schools fully funded by CDF. In Zimbabwe, even with the little money that we are given, there must be enough money to ensure that there is an office in the constituency and at least someone who accounts for the CDF. MPs are not accountants and that is why you find auditors saying that MPs have misused money," Madzimure said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

27 mins ago | 90 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

1 hr ago | 349 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

1 hr ago | 467 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

1 hr ago | 869 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

1 hr ago | 440 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 595 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1159 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1354 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 782 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1444 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

5 hrs ago | 3181 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4929 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1403 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1453 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 759 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 783 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 958 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 768 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 387 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 522 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1023 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

9 hrs ago | 5736 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5104 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5334 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4504 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7625 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3842 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8786 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 12371 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3988 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2139 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 1732 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days