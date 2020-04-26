WATCH: Zimbabwe mealie meal shortage explained

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwe is currently facing a manageable maize meal crisis due to the stringent lockdown conditions that were imposed upon a number of countries that supply Zimbabwe with maize.Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe Chairman Tafadzwa Musarara told Aljeezera that the supply chain has been affected by the lockdown,GMAZ has been working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police to ensure there is a smooth distribution of maize meal in suburbs in line with the lockdown regulations gazetted by the government.Watch the video below: