Mass Covid-19 testing in Mhondoro village

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020 at 09:30hrs | Views
Mass Covid-19 testing is being done in Chitemere Village, Mhondoro-Mubaira, and the surrounding villages after two more people in the area, who were in contact with the late Gogo Nguni nee Chitemere tested positive for Covid-19.

One of the latest positive cases did not live in the same house with the late Gogo Nguni, indicating that there is local transmission within the Chitemere community.

Her son, former MP for Mhondoro-Mubaira Constituency and former Minister of State in the Vice President's Office, Mr Sylvester Nguni, plus his wife and his two sisters, all of whom were with Gogo Chitemere when she was taken to a private hospital in Harare, have tested negative for Covid-19. Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo told The Herald yesterday that mass testing has since begun in the village.

"Our teams from Harare and Mashonaland West have since started combing the whole area, tracing and testing all individuals as we try to get to the bottom of this issue," said Dr Moyo.

Mr Nguni has denied relations with Christopher Chitemere of Harare, who arrived in the country from the United Kingdom recently, saying it was a mere coincidence on names. He said his mother never got in touch with this Chitemere and the only time she came to Harare in recent days was when she was brought to West End Hospital for treatment. However, Mr Nguni said he has an uncle with the same name who lives in the Mhondoro area, close to his mother's homestead.

Mr Nguni said the family was eagerly waiting for results of all close contacts to their mother as they seek closure on the issue.

According to the latest Covid-19 update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, three more cases tested positive on Saturday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 31. The ministry reported that their condition was stable and were not in hospital.

Source - the herald

