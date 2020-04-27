Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean football scout makes waves in UK

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020
FOOTBALL discourse might have been diluted so badly by the coronavirus epidemic which has forced a freeze to the beautiful game but UK-based Zimbabwean scout Dyson Dzapasi continues to get incredible recognition.

Dzapasi, widely known as Jomo, was recently appointed the head of recruitment for Yorkshire's biggest semi-professional academy, Farsley Celtic. He will be in charge of the Academy as well as the 16 to 24-years age-group.

Dzapasi's appointment follows a string of incredible success he has posted in the three years he has been in charge of Leeds United's Academy where he started as a scout and rose through the ranks to become a senior recruitment consultant.

Speaking from his base in Leeds yesterday, Dzapasi said he felt challenged by the new appointment and was keen to prove a point or two.

"I view it as a challenge for me to aim higher. I am a passionate guy, I try to put everything in whatever I touch. I am a determined guy and I am sure I will deliver," he said.

Despite coming from a humble commerce background, Dzapasi has performed wonders in football and is now a well-known figure in the football circles in UK. He credits Leeds United Academy head of recruitment, Harry Porter, for his mercurial rise.

In fact, Dzapasi has a vast amount of experience scouting for Leeds United academy and other private academies in the UK and Holland. He is also running a junior development programme in Zambia with the aim of spreading it to Zimbabwe in the near future.

"I was very fortunate to work with such top class guys like Harry (Porter) who is the Leeds United Academy head of recruitment. Those guys are very professional. They recognise efforts put by others. They urge you to carry on and I should say I am a fortunate guy for without them, I wouldn't be where I am at the moment."

In the three years Dzapasi has worked as a Leeds United Academy scout, he has registered tremendous success, transferring his products to big teams like Manchester United, Sheffield United, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers.

"I enjoyed so much support from the Leeds community. I arrived there as a nobody but now I am a well-known person. I have used my marketing skills to change the way things have been and for the chance I continue to be given. I should say, it all comes down through passion and determination. I am a self-driven character and the desire to excel makes me want to always do things in a different way.

"After this latest appointment, I think my influence in European football will be massive. The platform and resources I've been given are plenty," Dzapasi said.

Dzapasi, who also runs a private football recruitment business, PYE TSM Football Elite Academy, said he will be looking at assimilating players who are normally released from academies at the age of 16.

Farsley Celtic develops players before introducing them to professional leagues including the English Premiership. Farsley Celtic are based in Farsley, West Yorkshire, England. The club was founded in 1908, but folded in 2010 and were reformed as Farsley AFC before returning to the name Farsley Celtic in 2015. They are currently members of the National League North, the sixth tier of English football, and play at The Citadel.

The club moved to Throstle Nest in 1948. Following the club's collapse into administration in 2009, Leeds City Council purchased the ground from the administrators and sold it to the owners of the new club, Farsley AFC, while retaining the adjoining sports hall and land proposed for new football pitches. The ground was renamed The Citadel in 2019. And they now have Zimbabwean scout Dzapasi as a new member to their Academy staff.

Dzapasi's new role could as well see talented Zimbabwean players making it to Europe. Dzapasi is the younger brother to former Black Aces and Chapungu United utility player Brighton Dzapasi.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days