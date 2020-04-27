Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cassava jumps to the top on ZSE

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020 at 09:31hrs | Views
Fintech group, Cassava Smartech, has jumped to top company on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) by market capitalisation, replacing Delta from its long held position.

Figures from the local bourse show that the fintech group is now valued at $8,366 billion as at close of Wednesday trade.

This means Cassava now accounts for 13,63 percent of the ZSE total market value. Occupying second position on the bourse is Econet with a total market value of $8,205 billion and accounting for 13,37 of ZSE's total market capitalisation.

Market watchers are of the view that Covid-19 highlighted the vulnerabilities associated with cash based transactions and markets built on outdated technologies. As such, the pandemic may narrow investors' focus to new calls technologies that address those vulnerabilities that arise during this outbreak and beyond.

The mass - work-from-home phenomenon prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic seem to augur well for tech companies like Cassava and Econet.

Mobile money and data services are seen maintaining a growth trajectory as the market continues to embrace the use of e-commerce, further propelled by the Covid-19 induced national lockdown with people using digital platforms for making payments, sending and receiving money as well as holding online meetings.

Following movements on bourse, beverages giant Delta, now becomes the third biggest company with a total market cap of $7,704 billion and accounting for 12,55 percent of total market value. With a total value of $7,131 billion, diversified industrial giant, Innscor is now the fourth biggest company contributing 11,62 percent of ZSE's value.

Crocodile breeder Padenga wraps up the top five companies with a market value of $3,013 billion and accounting for 4,91 percent of the bourse's worth.

The other five counters to complete the market's heavy cap counters' club, the ZSE Top 10 Index are Old Mutual, OK Zimbabwe, National Foods, BAT and Simbisa in that order.

Cumulatively, the ZSE Top 10 Index, with some of the market's most watched stocks, account for $44,248 billion or 72,09 percent of total market value.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

25 mins ago | 91 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

25 mins ago | 125 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

26 mins ago | 227 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

29 mins ago | 138 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

32 mins ago | 145 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

52 mins ago | 347 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

2 hrs ago | 683 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

2 hrs ago | 1051 Views

More than just a dream

3 hrs ago | 698 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 1279 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

4 hrs ago | 2794 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

5 hrs ago | 4336 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1241 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

6 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 3007 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

6 hrs ago | 1344 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

6 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

6 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

6 hrs ago | 583 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 725 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

6 hrs ago | 891 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

6 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

6 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

6 hrs ago | 709 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

6 hrs ago | 435 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

6 hrs ago | 505 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

7 hrs ago | 978 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

7 hrs ago | 578 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

8 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

8 hrs ago | 5577 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

18 hrs ago | 5027 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

18 hrs ago | 5286 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

18 hrs ago | 4461 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

18 hrs ago | 7485 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

18 hrs ago | 3734 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

18 hrs ago | 8517 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

19 hrs ago | 12215 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

20 hrs ago | 3953 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

20 hrs ago | 2127 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

21 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Prophet Makandiwa donates maize to Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Mnangagwa 'press release' man faces more trouble

21 hrs ago | 5469 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days