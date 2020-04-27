Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa reads riot act on Norton mealie-meal barons

by newzimbabwe
27 Apr 2020 at 09:36hrs | Views
FIERY Norton MP, Temba Mliswa Saturday vowed to close all shops in his constituency found overcharging or selling government's subsidised mealie-meal in foreign currency.

On Saturday, Mliswa teamed up with Grain Millers Association (GMAZ) chairperson, Tafadzwa Musarara to monitor the selling of government subsidised maize-meal in Norton's high-density suburb of Katanga.

The staple food is being distributed across the country by GMAZ to consumers for resell at a cost of $70 per 10kg bag.

This is part of efforts by the government to promote social distancing in light of the coronavirus pandemic after locals have been found scrambling to buy the scarce staple.

However, Mliswa's threats to close all shops run by traders inflating gazetted prices came after one shop owner at Katanga collected money from over 100 customers on the pretext she would buy the mealie-meal of their behalf.

She later tried to refund the customers after falsely claiming she had failed to get the mealie-meal but it turned out she had in fact acquired 250 bags.

It also emerged the woman wanted to divert the mealie-meal to the black market where she would resell a 10kg bag for US$5 (RTGS$220).

Mliswa later reported the shop owner to the police and she was picked for questioning. NewZimbabwe.com could not establish her fate after the arrest.

"I gave the shop owner $70 in the morning and she wrote my name and others who had paid. When the mealie-meal was delivered, she started giving excuses claiming she had failed to get the commodity because her idea was to resell it in US$," one Norton resident Charity Nyanguwo said.

Mliswa said they would be no room for corruption in Norton.

"Corruption has no room in Norton. I am going to make sure that no one is going to sell the mealie-meal through the black market. The only way to deal with corruption is to flood the market," he said.

Musarara, who was on the ground when the alleged ‘looter' was caught, said GMAZ would intervene and ensure the distribution of the maize-meal was free from looting by corrupt shop owners.

"The reason why GMAZ intervened during distribution countrywide is because of limited quantities on the ground and we need to deal with the black market and hoarding that arises whenever there is a shortage," he said.

Musarara also told NewZimbabwe.com that GMAZ has managed to distribute mealie-meal to retail shops in all provinces and promised more supplies every week.

"We have supplied mealie-meal to all the provinces in the country and we will be doing that until the people stop eating sadza," he said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

1 min ago | 1 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

36 mins ago | 186 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 974 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 486 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1190 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1379 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 792 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 568 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1456 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 925 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3211 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 4999 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1428 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3437 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1465 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 570 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 765 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 624 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 787 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 967 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 772 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 361 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 393 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 530 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 526 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1025 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5753 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5117 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5337 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4508 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7646 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3856 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8821 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12392 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3991 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2491 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days