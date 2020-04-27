Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Scientist warns coaches on Covid-19 fitness

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020 at 09:38hrs | Views
SPORTS scientist Khanyile Dlamini has warned coaches against taking a collective approach to dealing with athletes' fitness post the Covid-19 crisis.

Sports personalities have been forced to come up with inventive ways of keeping fit during the lockdown, which is entering its fifth week today.

Most sportspersons were given training programmes by their coaches and fitness trainers to follow during the lockdown. Dlamini, the Bulawayo Province football referees' physical coach, said it is important for athletes to follow their programmes to avoid injuries when they get back to action.

"The whole aim of individual training programmes is to work on their weaknesses and largely salvage fitness gains accrued during pre-season," said Dlamini.

"The clear danger is post lockdown when most coaches will assume everybody has adhered to the training programmes and move on to the next stage.

"Those that didn't follow the programmes risk injury and will be generally playing catch up, which defies one of the principles of training known as the principle of progressive overload."

To avert this, coaches should pre-test all athletes to establish their levels of fitness to address individual deficiencies and strengths rather than treating them collectively.

She also emphasised on the need to work on athletes' mental strengths during this period.

"It's a good time to set goals and begin to do self introspection and imagery exercises. The key to surviving a lockdown is not to see it as house arrest, but as an opportunity to learn other things that we normally have no time to look at such as the psychological aspect."

She urged sportspeople to adhere to record keeping/progress checks such as how many press-ups one can do in a minute, how many sit-ups in a minute, how many burpees in a minute, how long one can last doing the plank and then compare these with their next check in a month or compare with their teammates.

Asked on her lockdown activities Dlamini said since she's not a competitive athlete, she's not under the same pressures as they are. She does strength circuit for general body strength, skipping rope and aerobics.

Dlamini is constantly checking with fellow coaches and searching the internet for ideas to keep her training interesting.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

2 mins ago | 5 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

36 mins ago | 193 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 979 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1192 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1383 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 792 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 568 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1457 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 926 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3214 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 5003 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1430 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3441 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1465 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 570 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 765 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 624 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 787 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 967 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 773 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 361 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 354 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 393 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 530 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 526 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1025 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5755 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5117 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5341 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4508 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7647 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3856 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8823 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12393 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3991 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2491 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days