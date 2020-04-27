Chamisa donates US$3 000 COVID-19 material to Kwekwe

News / National

by newzimbabwe

MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa has donated medical supplies worth US$3 000 to the Kwekwe City Council to help the MDC-run local authority fight the spread of COVID-19.The donation was handed over to the Kwekwe mayor by former Health Minister in the now-defunct inclusive government, Henry Madzorera on behalf Chamisa."Today, I am handing over materials worth US$3 000 to the mayor of the city on behalf of the MDC Alliance President Chamisa," said Madzorera to eight councillors who attended the event.Kwekwe Mayor Angeline Kasipo took delivery of the donation which consisted of 27 boxes of face masks, each with 50 masks, 1×50 boxes of dust masks, 10×150g washing powder, 16×5 litres of hand sanitisers, 10×1000 packs of theatre caps."The president wanted to show solidarity with the government and all matters relating to the COVID-19 war, and to emphasise that this is an epidemic which knows no boundary, including political, religious, class and other boundaries," he said.Madzorera said the donation to the Kwekwe City Council was for Chamisa to show his solidarity with the health workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle.The former minister said the COVID-19 goods were sourced by Chamisa from party members living and working in the Diaspora."It is hoped that this handover will energise our Diasporians to work even harder and raise a substantial little fortune to fight COVID-19," said Madzorera, who is also party secretary for health.He added that MDC would soon adopt two clinics in the city for renovating or re-equipping."COVID-19 is a serious disease, and we need to raise our standards of response. We are advocating for more testing, more contact tracing, more isolation and quarantine, and better clinical preparedness. Training of health care workers is urgent. Our commitment right now is to put all differences aside and work closely with government," he said.