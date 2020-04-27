News / National
Govt tightens Zimbabwe lockdown
Government will tighten its national lockdown measures by clamping down on unnecessary travel between the country's urban and rural areas.
Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo said that Government had increased its monitoring capacity and check points along the major highways to stop urban dwellers from travelling to the rural areas following Case 27's death.
More to follow....
Source - Daily News