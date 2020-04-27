Fake Mnangagwa press release, appeal date set

News / National

by Staff reporter

A CHITUNGWIZA man who was arrested over a fake press statement that was generated in the name of President Emmerson Mnangagwa announcing a 13-day extension of the national coronavirus lockdown, will spend the weekend behind bars after his High Court bail appeal was set down for next Monday.Lovemore Zvokusekwa, through his lawyer Thomas Machinga, approached the High Court after Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga last Monday denied him bail and remanded him in custody until May 13.The 36-year-old is facing charges of publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State."The bail appeal has been set down for hearing on Monday before the High Court," Machinga confirmed to the Daily News yesterday.In the bail appeal, Machinga argued that Taruvinga had misdirected herself in denying his client bail."The magistrate misdirected herself. There were no cogent reasons for her to deny my client bail. We are also saying the prosecution of my client also needed the Prosecutor-General's consent," Machinga said.