Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt set to miss Covid-19 targets

by Staff reporter
27 Apr 2020 at 09:52hrs | Views
Government is unlikely to meet its target of testing 33 000 people countrywide for coronavirus by the end of this month.

Gvernment had by yesterday tested only 6 067 people.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association President Enock Dongo called on government to widen its tracing as it present it does not have capacity to follow up contacts. He said the way forward was to have door-to-door testing.

Information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said that Government would be ramping up testing efforts before the onset of the winter season.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Police Commissioner General Matanga crashes 2 expensive cars'

3 mins ago | 7 Views

South Africa opens schools...as Coronavirus cases reach 5 000

37 mins ago | 210 Views

ZAPU mourns cadre Charles Madonko

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

'Dr Obadiah Moyo in breach of Public Health Act'

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

George Charamba in nasty fight with former Herald Editor

2 hrs ago | 995 Views

Nyandoro gives Mzilikazi residents free mealie meal

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

2 RBZ economists in court

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

Obert Gutu sings Jonathan Moyo praises

2 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Foreign nationals in South Africa at liberty to return to their countries

3 hrs ago | 1194 Views

MDC-T legislators plead allegiance to Thokozani Khuphe

3 hrs ago | 1387 Views

More than just a dream

4 hrs ago | 793 Views

Coronavirus & govt of Zimbabwe: two enemies that Matabele must fight aggressively

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

A fading hope for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1459 Views

UN buys US$4.1M PPE for covid-19 workers - yeah, whatever is left after kitting VP Chiwenga, etc

4 hrs ago | 927 Views

Zimbabwean UK nurses top the covid-19 death statistics

6 hrs ago | 3219 Views

Mnangagwa facing tough lockdown choice

6 hrs ago | 5013 Views

Teachers demand PPEs from Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1431 Views

'Mnangagwa, Chamisa to meet at Nkomo birthday party'

7 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Khupe 'fired' from MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 3447 Views

Mnangagwa adviser lashes out at Zimbabwe's 'inept leadership'

7 hrs ago | 1466 Views

COVID-19 case triggers mass tests at Parirenyatwa Hospital

7 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Nurses defy govt directive on flexi hours

7 hrs ago | 571 Views

Elephants trample farmer to death

7 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zimbabwe govt ropes in schools in masks production

7 hrs ago | 624 Views

Fading hose for Zimbabweans living in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 787 Views

Prison break backfires for prisoners

7 hrs ago | 967 Views

Loitering of residents irks association

7 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa remembers Learnmore Jongwe

7 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Kombi driver makes false theft report

7 hrs ago | 433 Views

'Abused' man hangs self

7 hrs ago | 773 Views

Five-year-old burns 8-roomed house

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Cabinet proposes rent deferrals

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Door-to-door mealie meal deliveries for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Premature to reopen schools, says Parly

7 hrs ago | 393 Views

Ndiweni claims Mnangagwa govt abusing public funds to fuel MDC feud

7 hrs ago | 530 Views

ZANU PF website crashes

7 hrs ago | 527 Views

WATCH: Police arrest; brutalise Cowdray Park women during lockdown

8 hrs ago | 1026 Views

South Africa to help Iran fight Coronavirus

9 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sodomy and HIV infections reported at Harare prison

9 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Thokozani Khupe fights back...refuses to be expelled

10 hrs ago | 5756 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa gyming at Ginimbi's house

19 hrs ago | 5119 Views

Mwonzora, Komichi to recall 6 MDC Alliance MPs

19 hrs ago | 5344 Views

2 men pay maintenance for one child, DNA tests prove none is the father

19 hrs ago | 4511 Views

Mnangagwa is 'illegitimate' says Zanu-PF chairman |

19 hrs ago | 7648 Views

Zimbabweans based in South Africa to be elbowed out?

19 hrs ago | 3860 Views

Ranking of Zimbabwean universities released

19 hrs ago | 8828 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fired from MDC-T

21 hrs ago | 12395 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa stops unpaid rentals evictions for #Covid-19LockDown

21 hrs ago | 3993 Views

Govt says positive COVID-19 case 32 from Murehwa

21 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Government addresses the nation over Mhondoro Coronavirus timebomb

22 hrs ago | 2492 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days