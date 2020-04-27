Mnangagwa's govt set to miss Covid-19 targets

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government is unlikely to meet its target of testing 33 000 people countrywide for coronavirus by the end of this month.Gvernment had by yesterday tested only 6 067 people.Zimbabwe Nurses Association President Enock Dongo called on government to widen its tracing as it present it does not have capacity to follow up contacts. He said the way forward was to have door-to-door testing.Information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said that Government would be ramping up testing efforts before the onset of the winter season.