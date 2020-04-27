Woman nabbed for baby dumping

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A 25-YEAR-OLD Glendale woman was arrested last week after she gave birth and dumped her baby in a 3 meter deep shaft.Kudzai Majova of Adhura farm, Glendale is currently assisting police with investigations.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed."I can confirm we arrested a Glendale woman who allegedly dumped her baby girl in a pit," Mundembe said.Allegations are that a passerby spotted blood stains on Majova's door who alerted her neighbours.The neighbours confronted her and she led them to the shaft where the baby was retrieved and was rushed to Concession hospital where she died upon admission.