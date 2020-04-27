Latest News Editor's Choice


Panic as Coronavirus scare hits Mhondoro

by Mandla Ndlovu
27 Apr 2020 at 10:35hrs | Views
Panic has gripped Mhondoro-Mubaira area after two people who have no history of external travel tested positive of the deadly virus.

According to reports, mass testing is being done in Chitemere Village, Mhondoro-Mubaira, and the surrounding villages after two more people in the area.

The panic began when the late Gigo Nguni tested posit9ive of the virus.

Commenting on the matter senior journalist Brezh Malaba said, "As I correctly reported yesterday, the Mhondoro case is an eye opener. A nurse who attended to the deceased elderly lady has tested positive for Covid-19. In addition, a helper (maid) also tested positive. Response teams visited Mhondoro yesterday to test the entire village.

"In Mash West, worry has gripped Chegutu Hospital after a part-time nurse tested positive for Covid-19.The nurse had been privately providing home-based care to the elderly lady who died last week. He continued going to work, sample was collected Wednesday and results came last night."

According the Herald newspaper one of the latest positive cases did not live in the same house with the late Gogo Nguni, indicating that there is local transmission within the Chitemere community.




Source - Byo24News

