WATCH: Mnangagwa's bodyguard buried by CIO agents

by Mandla Ndlovu

Auxillia Mnangagwa's close aide Albert Vunganai has been laid to rest. His burial was officiated by the Deputy Director-General in the President's Department, Walter Tapfumaneyi who stood in for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Vunganai (36) died on Friday from injuries sustained in an accident in the Mavhuradonha mountain range in Muzarabani when the First Lady and her team were on a tour of duty to distribute foodstuffs to the elderly and vulnerable families during Covid-19 lockdown.Three other security officers were injured in the accident and are recovering in hospital.Watch the video below: