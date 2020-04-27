Bogus soldier nabbed at a maize meal queue

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

BINDURA - A 27-YEAR-OLD bogus soldier was fined by a magistrate yesterday for impersonation and controlling maize meal queues in Bindura.Tichaona Maforo of house number 139 Chipadze street Bindura was slapped with $2000 by magistrate Tinashe Ndokera failure to pay would earn him 40 days behind bars.Prosecutor Thembinkosi Mananga told the court that on April 13 Mapere who was in his civilian clothes joined members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) in controlling maize meal queue after disguising to be a soldier.On April 21 the convict called the soldiers asking their whereabouts and was told ,he followed and started controlling the queue one of the soldiers Isaac Ngwana (24) gained courage and quizzed Maforo of his credentials and he failed to produce them leading to his arrest.