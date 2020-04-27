Men nabbed for defying lockdown

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

TWO men from Epworth, Harare were arrested in Madziva, Mashonaland Central province for defying the country's total lockdown.The duo Boby Farai Perembe (30) and Takawira Dhema (30) both of Epworth were slapped with $1500 fine each by Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday.Failure to pay would earn them 20 day improvement each.The court heard that on April 15 around 10 pm villagers at Madziva mine became suspicious of the duo's movements and quizzed them of their movements.They failed to give an satisfactory answer and one police officer who was among the villagers did not hesitate to arrest them.They told the cop that they came from Harare and they failed to comply with lockdown declarations.Thembinkosi Mananga prosecuted.