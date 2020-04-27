Chamisa calls for a wave of freedom across Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Today is Freedom day in South Africa. May the breeze of freedom blow across Africa esp north of Limpopo to shake all the pillars of tyranny &roots of injustice.Let the wave of freedom engulf the African continent for the eternal joy of its people!Happy freedom day South Africa! — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 27, 2020

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has called for a wave of freedom to blow across to uproot the President Emmerson Mnangagwa government.Chamisa made the calls while wishing the neighboring a happy Freedom Day message.Said Chamisa, "Today is Freedom Day in South Africa. May the breeze of freedom blow across Africa especially north of Limpopo to shake all the pillars of tyranny and roots of injustice. Let the wave of freedom engulf the African continent for the eternal joy of its people! Happy freedom day South Africa!"Freedom Day on 27 April is an annual celebration of South Africa's first non-racial democratic elections of 1994. It is significant because it marks the end of over three hundred years of colonialism, segregation, and white minority rule and the establishment of a new democratic government led by Nelson Mandela and a new state subject to a new constitution.The holding of the first non racial elections was the culmination of years of struggle and a negotiated settlement which led to the unbanning of the liberation organisations, the release of political prisoners and the return of exiles and the formal all party negotiations which drafted an interim constitution.