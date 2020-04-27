Temba Mliswa sings Grain Millers Association praises

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has praised the Grain Millers Association and other stakeholders who partnered up to ensure that there is smooth distribution of maize meal in Norton Constituency.Said Mliswa, "Moving on to more fulfilling, progressive activities. The weekend's mealie meal distribution exercise on the whole was conducted successfully. Whilst several hitches occurred here & there the community in general is pleased at the opportunity to access well priced mealie meal."To TafadzwaMusarara, Senators Chinake andTsomondo, NTC Chair, Vice Chair and Councillors, NTC Town Secretary, Norton COVID-19 Taskforce, ZRP, my office staff, Grain millers, retailers and the community for a successful initiative."Mliswa also reported that residents of Norton observed the social distancing during the maize meal distribution."Cases here and there were reported where social distancing was a challenge. Thankfully with the assistance of law enforcement, the incidents were controlled. In yet other incidents, reports were received of unscrupulous retailers demanding cash/USD only, these were dealt with as arose"I will strive to expand this programme to include other basic commodities. After our initial run, it enables us to single out the honest retailers for future plans. Thanks go out to all political leaders who participated in this programme and contributed to its success."