PHOTOS: Zimbabweans defy Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
27 Apr 2020 at 16:05hrs | Views
FeedZW
Zimbabweans have defied President Emmerson Mnangagwa's directive to stay at home and observe the stringent lockdown regulations that were set by the government.

Different images that have surfaced on the internet show Zimbabweans going about their normal lives.


The defying of the President's directive comes a few weeks after Melinda Gates said African streets will be littered with dead bodies of people who would have succumbed to the Coronavirus.


Zimbabweans have been failing to follow to observe social distancing because of the mealie meal queues.



Source - Byo24News

