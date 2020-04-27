PHOTOS: Zimbabweans defy Mnangagwa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabweans have defied President Emmerson Mnangagwa's directive to stay at home and observe the stringent lockdown regulations that were set by the government.Different images that have surfaced on the internet show Zimbabweans going about their normal lives.The defying of the President's directive comes a few weeks after Melinda Gates said African streets will be littered with dead bodies of people who would have succumbed to the Coronavirus.Zimbabweans have been failing to follow to observe social distancing because of the mealie meal queues.