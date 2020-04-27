Mwonzora to contest Khupe for MDC Presidency?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora is set to contest MDC-T Acting President Thokozani Khupe at the impending MDC-T Congress.A social media campaign image for Mwonzora has surfaced on social media.Mwonzora is one of the 3 MDC Senator rebels that have severed ties with the mainstream MDC led by Nelson Chamisa.Commenting on the developments former Daily News Editor Stanley Gama said, "Interesting times in the Zanu PF funded MDC-T rebels outfit as Mwonzora has already started campaigning to become president. So where does this place Madam Khupe? Are these people dribbling past her? Komichi wants to be deputy of someone? The rebels are at war with each other!"Mwonzora recently told the media that the congress they are organising following court ruling will be oversubscribed, have surpassed the required quorum& thousands of delegates have confirmed their attendance